Father of 4-year-old who walked away from Kingsport elementary thankful for good samaritan that brought her home

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL)- A local father said he’s grateful for a complete stranger’s act of kindness after his 4-year-old daughter walked away from her elementary school’s campus Wednesday.

Jason Collins told News Channel 11 he walks his daughter Olivia to Abraham Lincoln Elementary in Kingsport every morning.

Collins said Olivia knows the route home, and that knowledge played a key role in helping her get home Wednesday after she left the building.

Pictured: Jason Collins and his daughter Olivia

According to Kingsport City Schools officials, the little girl was left in the classroom while teachers and students went to the bathroom.

The girl was found a few blocks away from the elementary school by a complete stranger. We now know that stranger, and Good Samaritan, is named Alyssa Hunter.

Hunter told News Channel 11’s Justin Soto she and her husband spotted Olivia at the intersection of Lamont and East Sevier – about four blocks away from her school.

Olivia was able to tell Hunter where she lived and directed her to her home.

While Olivia was okay and unharmed, Collins said he and he and his wife will be meeting with school district officials Friday and will not let their children back in school until they feel there is a resolution.

Justin Soto also spoke to Andy True with Kingsport City schools, who said they are continuing to investigate the incident and review their policies.

Stay with News Channel 11 as we continue to follow this developing story.