Father in TN National Guard surprises son at Anderson Elementary after being based in Poland for year

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Valentine’s Day was definitely a day for love at one elementary school in Bristol, Tennessee.
Second-grader Alex Morse was surprised by his father, Sergeant Eric Morse of the Tennessee National Guard, at Anderson Elementary on Friday.
Alex had just finished reading a poem about love and leadership when his father surprised him onstage. Alex immediately reached up and hugged his dad.
Sgt. Morse has been based for a year in Poland.
Students had already gathered for a presentation of the school’s Anderson’s 2019-2020 Gold-level RTI2-B Model of Demonstration School award.