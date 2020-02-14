1  of  10
Closings & Delays
Avery County, NC Schools Buchanan County, VA Schools Carter County, TN Schools Hawkins County, TN Schools Johnson County, TN Schools Lees-McRae College Mitchell County, NC Schools Rogersville City School The Learning Center - Castlewood Unicoi County, TN Schools

Father in TN National Guard surprises son at Anderson Elementary after being based in Poland for year

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Valentine’s Day was definitely a day for love at one elementary school in Bristol, Tennessee.

Second-grader Alex Morse was surprised by his father, Sergeant Eric Morse of the Tennessee National Guard, at Anderson Elementary on Friday.

Alex had just finished reading a poem about love and leadership when his father surprised him onstage. Alex immediately reached up and hugged his dad.

Sgt. Morse has been based for a year in Poland.

Students had already gathered for a presentation of the school’s Anderson’s 2019-2020 Gold-level RTI2-B Model of Demonstration School award.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss