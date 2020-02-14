Father in TN National Guard surprises son at Anderson Elementary after being based in Poland for year

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Valentine’s Day was definitely a day for love at one elementary school in Bristol, Tennessee.

Second-grader Alex Morse was surprised by his father, Sergeant Eric Morse of the Tennessee National Guard, at Anderson Elementary on Friday.

Second grader Alex Morse got a huge surprise this Valentine's Day! His dad, Sgt. Eric Morse, with the Tennessee National Guard has been based in Poland for a year & has just returned home. How sweet is this reunion at Anderson Elementry? 😭💕

Alex had just finished reading a poem about love and leadership when his father surprised him onstage. Alex immediately reached up and hugged his dad.

Sgt. Morse has been based for a year in Poland.

Students had already gathered for a presentation of the school’s Anderson’s 2019-2020 Gold-level RTI2-B Model of Demonstration School award.