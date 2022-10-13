DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Authorities say a father and son were shot during a fight between the two Thursday night in Dickenson County.

According to Sheriff Jeremy Fleming, deputies responded to a home in the 4000 block of Carter Stanley Highway around 9 p.m. Fleming said a father and his adult son got into a fight over a firearm. When one of them tried to leave with the gun, a struggle ensued and a shot was fired, striking them both.

Both men were flown to Johnson City Medical Center and were in “stable but critical condition” Thursday night, according to Fleming.

The sheriff said investigators were still at the scene as of 11 p.m.

The shooting remains under investigation.

