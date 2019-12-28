1  of  2
Breaking News
BREAKING: Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal crash JUST IN: TBI has identified the suspect involved in overnight officer-involved shooting in Elizabethton

Father and son killed in I-26 crash to receive military interment

Local

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Unicoi County father and son that tragically died last week in a crash on Interstate 26 will receive a military burial next week.

Mountain Home National Cemetery announced that Army Specialist Anthony Owens and his one-year-old son, Richard, will be interred on this campus Monday.

Family members say Anthony and Richard were driving to the grocery store on December 19 when they were hit by a driver going the wrong way on the interstate.

Mountain Home says Anthony and Richard will receive a full military committal.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss