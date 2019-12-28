Father and son killed in I-26 crash to receive military interment

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Unicoi County father and son that tragically died last week in a crash on Interstate 26 will receive a military burial next week.

Mountain Home National Cemetery announced that Army Specialist Anthony Owens and his one-year-old son, Richard, will be interred on this campus Monday.

Family members say Anthony and Richard were driving to the grocery store on December 19 when they were hit by a driver going the wrong way on the interstate.

Mountain Home says Anthony and Richard will receive a full military committal.