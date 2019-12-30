Father and son killed in I-26 crash buried with full military honors

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – People from across the Tri-Cities spent Monday morning honoring the life of an Army specialist and his son that died in a crash just before Christmas in Unicoi County.

Mountain Home National Cemetery in Johnson City held a military service for Specialist Anthony Owens and his son, Richard.

Family members say the two were heading to the grocery on December 19 when they were struck by a driver going the wrong way on Interstate 26. There were no survivors from the crash.

Mountain Home says the two received a full military committal.