Father and son killed in I-26 crash buried with full military honors

Local

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – People from across the Tri-Cities spent Monday morning honoring the life of an Army specialist and his son that died in a crash just before Christmas in Unicoi County.

Mountain Home National Cemetery in Johnson City held a military service for Specialist Anthony Owens and his son, Richard.

PREVIOUS STORY: Army cook, one-year-old son among three killed in Erwin wrong-way crash

Family members say the two were heading to the grocery on December 19 when they were struck by a driver going the wrong way on Interstate 26. There were no survivors from the crash.

PREVIOUS STORY: Father and son killed in I-26 crash to receive military interment

Mountain Home says the two received a full military committal.

