GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with the Greene County Sheriff’s Department confirmed with News Channel 11 that a fatality has been reported after an ATV turned over Thursday.

Details were limited but authorities said the incident happened on private property off of Lick Hollow Road.

Crews were on the scene for hours.

No further details were immediately available.

Stay with News Channel 11 as we continue to follow this developing story.