Fatal 2-vehicle crash under investigation in Washington County, Virginia

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL)- Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash in Washington County, Virginia.

It happened at 1 p.m. Friday, August 20 at the intersection of Route 58 and Route 708.

According to a VSP report, a 2019 Nissan Rogue was heading east on Route 58 when it attempted to make a left turn onto Route 708.

The driver then pulled into the path of another vehicle heading westbound. The driver of the other vehicle was unable to brake in time or avoid striking the Rogue, leading to a collision.

The driver of the Nissan, identified as 85-year-old Van Lowe of Abingdon was transported to Johnston Memorial Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Reports indicate Lowe was wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.