KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man wanted by the Kingsport Police Department (KPD) for vehicular homicide has been added to the Tennessee Most Wanted list with a reward, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI).

Jesse Carey, 28, of Kingsport, is accused of hitting and killing Stephen Jackson and his dog while the pair were walking in Kingsport’s Ridgefields community on March 9, according to the KPD.

Jackson was reportedly walking his dog on Ridgefields Road when police say a car ran off the road and onto the sidewalk, fatally injuring Jackson and his dog Jack.

The KPD identified Carey as the suspect in the fatal crash that Thursday night and he has remained at large since.

The TBI said in a post on March 13 that Carey was added to the TN Most Wanted list and a $2,500 reward is being offered for information leading to his arrest.

Police have filed several charges against Carey including vehicular homicide by recklessness, leaving the scene of a motor vehicle collision resulting in death and second offense driving on a revoked license.

He is 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes. His last known address was in the 2000 block of Greenway Street in Kingsport.

Anyone with information on Jesse Carey’s whereabouts is asked to call the Kingsport Police Department at 423-246-9111 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.