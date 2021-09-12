Fatal crash involving a car and motorcycle in Bristol, Tenn.

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – On Friday Sept. 10, around 3:40 p.m. officers with the Bristol Tennessee Police Department responded to a crash on Volunteer Parkway.

A 2007 Harley Davidson being driven by 70-year-old Howard Smith from Bluff City was struck by a 2006 Scion sedan driven by 19-year-old Ashlyn Campbell of Bristol Tennessee.

According to the report of the BTPD, Campbell was trying to cross Volunteer Parkway when the vehicles collided.

Smith was transported to a local hospital to be treated, but on Sept. 11, he died from his injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation.

