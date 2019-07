HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Highway Patrol reported a fatal crash in Hawkins County on Hwy 346 just after 1 a.m Wednesday morning.

According to a report from the THP, James Lawson, 59, was traveling south on Hwy 346 when he lost control of his vehicle.

The car went off the left side of the road and hit a culvert.

After it hit the culvert, the truck hit a tree on the driver’s side.

Lawson was wearing his seatbelt.