GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Greeneville investigators say a grand jury has found the death of a woman in a car fire late last year to be accidental.

According to a release from the Greeneville Police Department (GPD), evidence gathered in the death of 56-year-old Sandra Kay Peterson was presented to an assembled Greene County Grand Jury on Monday. The jury reportedly found that Peterson’s death was an accident.

Details released by the GPD reveal that Peterson’s vehicle became lodged on a pile of dry hay on Dec. 20, 2022.

Church officials from Eastside Baptist Church previously told News Channel 11 that surveillance footage from the scene showed Peterson’s vehicle colliding with the church’s nativity scene before hitting the corner of the building prior to the fire. After the collision, the hay reportedly ignited and burned Peterson’s vehicle while she remained inside.

An investigation into the fire was aided by multiple agencies, including the Greeneville Fire Department and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.