ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) – A new medical office is now open in the town of Erwin.

Fast Pace Urgent Care opened its clinic on North Main Avenue and had a grand opening ceremony last week.

The clinic will be open seven days a week and offers walk-in medical services.

Fast Pace Urgent Care offers multiple exam rooms, on-site lab testing, x-ray options and virtual medicine.

They have more than 100 locations across the southeast, including in Kentucky, Mississippi and Louisiana.