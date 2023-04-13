HAMPTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — An “out-of-control” brush fire was contained Thursday evening in Carter County without any damage to structures.

The Hampton Valley Forge Volunteer Fire Department and other departments responded to the fire off Fairview Road near Unicoi County.

Firefighters arrived to find a fast-moving brush fire that was threatening several structures. Volunteer firefighters provided structure protection while state forestry firefighters used bulldozers to contain the blaze.

“We had a large turnout from the Carter County Volunteer Fire Departments, as well as Unicoi to assist us,” said Hampton Valley Forge chief Chris Isaacs. “So we had a lot of people on it quickly to ensure that it didn’t get too large.”

The fire burned around 20 acres before it was contained around 8:45 p.m.

It was one of several brush fires that have been reported across the region in recent days. Wildfires are common in the spring as forests “green up.” Isaacs said low humidity levels and high winds were also factors.