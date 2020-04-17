Farm bureau chief part of governor’s recovery group, says virus taking toll on agriculture

TELFORD, Tenn. (WJHL) – It’s not keeping them out of the fields, but COVID-19’s unknowns have farmers and the rest of the agriculture industry plenty stressed, Tennessee Farm Bureau President Jeff Aiken said Friday.

That’s one reason Aiken said he’s pleased to have been named as one of 15 industry representatives on Gov. Bill Lee’s Economic Recovery Group (ERG).

“Many people don’t realize the impact COVID 19 is having on the agricultural community,” Aiken said at his family’s farm in the Bowmantown community. “Beef cattle prices have declined 20 to 30 percent, corn is down 17 or 18 (percent), hog prices down 40 percent or more,” Aiken said.

Jeff Aiken

“The losses our livestock farmers are facing on the animals they’re selling is significant. Often times you work an entire year and that is either your profit or your loss and many of them are taking a huge hit.

“Everyone I talk to is hoping that it’s short term and that we can rebound and get back to some semblance of normalcy, but it is having a true impact.”

The biggest question mark is supply chain issues. That could range from difficulty getting inputs like fuel and fertilizer — not a problem yet, Aiken said — to bottlenecks at the processing level, which have become an issue for some particularly in the beef, pork and poultry industries.

“Some plants have actually closed down or cut back on the amount they’re processing and that’s where the major concern is for agriculture.”

The aim of the ERG, whose members were named yesterday, is to provide guidance across industries on how to get Tennesseans safely back to work. Its chief of staff is Sammie Arnold, the assistant commissioner for rural development at the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development.

“We’re all in this together but my primary interest is for rural folks and agriculture folks, and I hope to represent them well through this process,” Aiken said. “So it is meaningful to have someone chairing the committee that has a knowledge of rural Tennessee.”

Jaclyn Aiken feeds cattle at the Aiken family farm April 17 in Bowmantown, Tennessee.

Aiken said farmers are a resilient lot, but they’re concerned about how long the crisis will last. Crop farmers are planting, and they can’t just take a hiatus. The same goes for livestock producers who may face a lack of processing capacity if plant closures and scalebacks such as one at a Smithfield pork packing plant in South Dakota persist.

“You can’t stop agriculture for two weeks or a month and then start it back,” Aiken said.

“For cattle and poultry and hogs, there comes a time when they’ve got to go to market regardless. You can’t hold them into infinity. When they’re ready to go most of them have to go and that’s a challenge for some of our farmers.”

Glimmers of hope for dairy industry at risk

A few miles as the crow flies from Aiken’s farm, Mike Saylor said things have carried on as normal at Sayland Dairy — so far. The farm supplies about 1,000 pounds of milk daily for Ingle’s supermarkets, and it’s been picked up on schedule every other day.

Saylor said there’s plenty of cause for concern, from low demand at restaurants — a huge customer for butter and cheese — to worries about whether processing will be hit.

“Our price really hasn’t changed much yet but we haven’t had a pay period since this has been going on,” Saylor said. “All our milk’’s been bottled so far, and the concern is not the milk it’s the process of getting ready to go in the jug or getting in the jug. We know some people have been afraid to come to work in some of those parts of the industry.”

After several years of price declines that put numerous dairies out of business, this year was looking better for the industry. Now Saylor isn’t so sure.

“We were headed in the right direction until this all came up. Now the butter and the cheese and all that stuff’s down. That’s a big part of the business, the restaurant traffic. It takes 10 pounds of milk to make one pound of cheese.”

So Saylor’s watching, heading out before sunrise daily to do his chores, and hoping for the best. He worked with his banker, Roy Settle of First Bank and Trust, and is hopeful to get some relief through the federal stimulus.

“We got into the paperwork on this small business deal and signed and then they ran out of money,” Saylor said.

Aiken said the agriculture and food industries are complex and intertwined. Poultry, for instance, tends to grow larger chickens for the restaurant industry. Where those will go now is an unknown.

Looking south from Aiken farm in Bowmantown, Tennessee.

“Some of those readjustments are creating challenges, but there is no shortage of food,” Aiken said.

He seemed pleased to be hanging out with his cattle and his brother and niece on a gorgeous spring Friday, and his Australian shepherd also looked content in the sunshine. Soon, though, he and the dog, which pined for him when he started his Farm Bureau gig about four years ago, will be back in Middle Tennessee, where the stakes have increased.

“I think I’m blessed to be the voice for farmers, the voice for agriculture, and obviously I want to carry the message of our folks to that committee and try to be an asset,” Aiken said. “Not only to my segment of the industry but to all of Tennessee to try to find solutions that will benefit all of us and get us back to work.”