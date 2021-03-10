FAQ: Third round of Pandemic EBT launches with changes

(WJHL)- The Tennessee Department of Human Services launched the third round of the Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) program.

This program provides food assistance to children who receive free or reduced school meals or attend a Community Eligibility Program and did not receive those meals because of virtual learning or school closures during the pandemic.

Where can the cards be used?

The cards can be used anywhere that EBT payment is accepted, as well as online with Walmart, Amazon, Aldi, and Food Lion.

The amount each student will receive is based on time spent virtual or hybrid learning. Students who were 100% virtual will receive $122.76 per month.

Students who participated in hybrid learning will receive an amount based on the statewide average number of days students spent that month on hybrid schedules.

How will the cards be distributed?

Previously, the cards were distributed to schools and the schools were responsible for passing the P-EBT cards along to families.

This time, cards will be mailed directly to families whose children received meals in October 2020 and on.

Families should hold onto the cards as they will be reloaded monthly with benefits as the USDA continues to fund the program. Previous cards can be thrown out once all funds are used.

The process was changed to streamline getting the cards into the hands of families who need them. Beverly Miller, Assistant Director for Administration for Greeneville City Schools says, “The way that The Department of Human Services is handing subsequent rounds of distribution is they’re just asking us to partner with them and upload a list of qualifying students and you know we manage that through our student information system.”

DHS launches P-EBT Program to Provide Extra Resources for Families to Buy Food https://t.co/BHJPzYXf85 pic.twitter.com/ECjo2HCNz8 — GCS (@GreenevilleCity) March 9, 2021

According to Miller, of the 2,800 students enrolled in Greeneville City Schools, 927 are eligible for benefits. That is roughly one-third of students enrolled. Miller says that number has remained constant since the October 2020 count.

Deadline Approaching

Parents and guardians should ensure their address is up to date to received the P-EBT cards. The deadline to do so is Sunday, March 14 and can be done on the Department of Human Services website. For eligibility concerns or questions, call the P-EBT hotline at (833) 496-0661.