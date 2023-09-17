BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – This weekend, the region saw the return of NASCAR fans to Bristol Motor Speedway for the Bass Pro Shops Night Race. Campgrounds surrounding the stadium were packed yet again with fans gathering to cheer on their favorite drivers.

“I’m a big Chase Elliot fan,” said Reese Wills, a NASCAR fan from Indianapolis, Indiana. “So we do like to come to all the races and we cheer on that nine car.”

Wills’ family are all NASCAR fans. Wills parents gave him the middle name ‘Elliott’ in honor of their favorite driver and Chase Elliott’s father, Bill Elliott.

While his parents have visited the speedway before, for Wills, this year’s race marks his first time visiting the speedway in Bristol.

“It’s always just been a bucket list of mine,” said Wills. “And once [my parents] said ‘Let’s Go’ I jumped on it and it did not disappoint.”

Wills said BMS was better than he could have ever imagined.

“I came in with the expectation it was going to be loud and that followed through for sure,” said Wills. “All the driver intros are saying ‘It’s Bristol, it’s one of the best’ and I’m going to have to agree.”

Wills and his family chose a campsite right next to the speedway. He said the spot enhanced his experience.

“You can just hear the cars roaring, that’s pretty cool,” he said. “And then just hang out here and not have to worry about traffic after the race.”

UP NEXT: The Cup Series heads to Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday, Sept. 24.