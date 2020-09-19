Fans gear up for race weekend like no other at BMS

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL)- The sound of cars taking laps at Bristol Motor Speedway is something race fans were worried they might not get to hear in person this year. Despite a limited number of tickets sold, people are still trying to keep race weekend traditions.

“It’ll be a little bit different, but the excitement’s still there,” said Brian Mullins from Bristol, Tennessee. “It’s Bristol Motor Speedway, the world’s fastest half mile… racing the way it oughta be, baby!”

Thrill and tailgates filled Earhart Campground Friday night as people geared up for a night race weekend like no other.

“When there is this opportunity to come to a race in person, [my brother] booked a flight from Texas, I booked a drive for 10 hours from New Jersey just so we could be here,” said Dan Holdt. “People are excited to see racing. They’re excited to get back to professional sports and even though this is a little different than other years, we’re here to make it happen.”

He and his brothers get together for the race at Dover International Speedway in Delaware each year.

“This was the next opportunity we had to get together as a family,” Scott Holdt said. “Bristol’s got it down, they did their homework, they figured out how to bring folks back and do it safely. I think that’s fantastic. I think they will shine tomorrow as one of the first sports to bring folks back in person.”

The races at @BMSupdates this weekend look a little different… and there are a lot less fans. Tonight at 11- hear what their experience is like and how they are still keeping some of the traditions of race weekend! pic.twitter.com/NTFIT86FKb — Anslee Daniel WJHL (@Anslee_WJHL) September 18, 2020

Even though the stands and campgrounds are not as full as usual, people are still enjoying the weekend.

“There’s not so many people, but there’s still enough people to have a good time,” said John Donahue from New Jersey. ”We plan on drinking, partying, watching the race, having a good time. Everybody’s about Living!”

There are different rules for the speedway property and on the campgrounds. Many fans told News Channel 11’s Anslee Daniel they don’t mind wearing a mask as long as they get to experience the race in person.