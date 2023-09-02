JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The arrival of September brings about college football season, and the local community took to restaurants and breweries to watch the games.

The ETSU Bucs and Tennessee Volunteers both played outside their home turf on Saturday, leading football fans to rush to their favorite bars and restaurants to watch their favorite teams.

“I graduated from UT,” said Carol Hart, a Vol fan from Knoxville. “Yes, got to go Vols.”

Mark and Tammy Funchess are not originally from the volunteer state, but their daughters live in the area. Now, they choose to support the Orange and White.

“Absolutely, we’re Vol fans!” said Mark Funchess.

For those who choose to watch the games in public, it’s all about the atmosphere that brings them to the bars and restaurants.

“All the people, the fun, just being outside,” said Tammy Funchess. “This is great.”

“There’s still a great atmosphere here,” said Hart.

At Wild Wing Cafe, ETSU fans gathered to watch their team play.

“Man, we’re cheering on the Bucs,” said Dillon Harris, a freshman at ETSU. “Cheering on against Jackson State and we’re here to have a good time.”

While this is Harris’ first football season as an ETSU student, he plans to continue to support the Bucs however he can.

“[During] away games, I’d love to come and support the Bucs any way I can,” said Harris.