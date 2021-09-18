Fans enjoy tailgating before Night Race at BMS

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Fans spent the day preparing for the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway. Many did that by tailgating and enjoying vendors.

“I’m fired up, you can’t beat this, it’s a concrete jungle in here,” race fan Andy Newsome said. “Jet planes in a gymnasium, getting down bumping and banging good old short-track racing.”

For some fans, the speedway is about more than just racing. For them, it’s a tradition.

I talked with excited fans coming out to the race tonight at Bristol Motor Speedway— hear from them tonight on @WJHL11! pic.twitter.com/DIKH7YoNX1 — Amy Cockerham WJHL (@AmyWJHL) September 18, 2021

“We’ve been hanging out here for 15 years and having fun,” Edwin Heiche said. “The tailgaters they just want to go out and tailgate for a couple of hours. We tailgate for five days straight every year.’

Matthew Stoneback said he and his group go to a different track every year, and this time it’s Bristol’s turn.

“I heard Bristol is probably out of all the races, top three races to go to,” Stoneback said. “It’s a party track. We’re down for that, and it’s good racing, hard racing.”

Fans said the crowd this year still seemed just a little smaller than in the past due to COVID-19 but that didn’t stop them from having a good time.

“There’s nothing like Bristol,” fan Steven Hood said. “I mean there’s non-stop action and a lot of beating and banging and that’s what we come to see.”