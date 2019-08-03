Family visits 20 Pal’s locations in one day

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – One Tri-Cities family showed just how much they love Pal’s Sudden Service last weekend.
According to a Facebook post, the family visited 20 Pal’s locations in a single day.
Their route included stops in Kingsport, Gate City, Mount Carmel, Johnson City, Jonesborough, Elizabethton, Blountville, Bristol, and their home Pal’s location in Colonial Heights.
The restaurant chain says the family placed an order at each restaurant and also snapped photos of their Pal’s journey.
