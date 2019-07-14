Family: Therapy bike returned to Johnson City home Saturday night

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – 17-year-old Jabryan Anderson’s family tells News Channel 11 their son’s therapy bike has been returned after being stolen earlier this week.

The family is now speaking out on camera following all the support from the region.

We told you Friday – Jabryan’s parents were pleading for the public’s help for their son’s bike to be returned after it was stolen from their driveway.

Jabryan’s mother tells us he has cerebral palsy and received the bike from a local organization three years ago. He told us he loves the bike and it helps him work on his motor skills.

“I have reached out to everyone who donated telling them that we can refund any funds that they donated,” she said. “Anything that is not returned or that people say we can go ahead and keep, we’re going to use it to insure the bike, to pay the insurance up as much as we can to keep it insured.”

The family tells us they are grateful for the bike’s return and for the community support.