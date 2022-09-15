KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The family of a Sullivan County 7-year-old is thankful for the quick action of school staff members to save the child’s life.

Sullivan Gardens Elementary second-grader Briella Begley, who has epilepsy, suffered her first major seizure while at school Wednesday.

Begley’s grandmother, Ruth Mullenix, was in line to pick up her granddaughter when she got the call from the school.

“I was, oh god, I was petrified,” she said.

School resource officer Travis Sampson and staff members quickly rushed to Begley’s aid. Mullenix said Sampson was there every step of the way.

“He was just, he was great,” she said. “He stood there with me the whole time he calmed me down. He gave me a hug.”

She credits staff members’ quick response with saving her granddaughter’s life.

“I would just like to say thank all of them, every one of them were great – the teachers, Officer Sampson,” Mullenix said. “I mean, they were just they were, I don’t know if she would have made it if they hadn’t been there.”

The family says Begley is in good health and expects to be back at school Friday.