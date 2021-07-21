Family shares photos of Wise County deputy who is recovering from stabbing

(WJHL) — A Wise County sheriff’s deputy continues to recover after he was stabbed last weekend.

Deputy Robert Robinson was stabbed during an incident Saturday. Authorities say a 16-year-old boy stabbed Robinson before the deputy fatally shot the teenager.

The county offered to help pay to house the deputy’s family in Johnson City while he was being treated at Johnson City Medical Center.

Family members shared photos of Robinson with News Channel 11 on Wednesday.

The male teen’s body was transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Roanoke for an autopsy.

Virginia State Police are investigating the incident.