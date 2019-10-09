Family of Sullivan Co. woman who died Monday announces funeral arrangements

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The family of a woman who was found unresponsive in her front yard has made funeral arrangements for her.

PREVIOUS: SCSO: Woman dies after found unresponsive in her front yard; charges upgraded for suspect

Melissa Mingle succumbed to her injuries on Monday.

On Wednesday, Mingle’s brother informed News Channel 11 that arrangements had been made, and the family would be receiving friends and family for viewing and visitation on Saturday, October 12.

RELATED: Brother of Sullivan Co. murder victim speaks out: ‘I feel a huge empty hole in my heart’

The visitation will last from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at East Lawn Funeral Home.

The service for Melissa is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. and is open to the public.