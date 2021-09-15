Family of Skyland Drive shooting victim ups reward to $10,500

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — It’s been nearly nine months since Josephine N. Helmandollar and Charles D. Seaton were found with gunshot wounds on the roadway of the 4100 block of Skyland Drive.

The Dec. 8, 2020, shooting killed both Helmandollar and Seaton, who were transported to an area hospital and later died from their injuries.

Helmandollar was 20, and Seaton was 22 years old.

The Kingsport Police Department (KPD) does not yet have a suspect(s) nearly one year after the double homicide, and now, Helmandollar’s family has upped the reward for identifying those responsible for the young adults’ deaths.

KPD revealed Wednesday that Helmandollar’s family, who had originally offered $5,000 to the tip that leads to the suspect(s) arrest(s), raised the reward to $10,500.

A spokesperson with KPD said that the department continues to investigate the double homicide.

Anyone with information is urged to call detectives at 423-229-9429 or dispatch at 423-246-9111.

Those with anonymous tips can submit information by CLICKING HERE.