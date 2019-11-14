Family of missing Unicoi Co. man Luc Vance says it’s as if he vanished

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The family of missing Unicoi County man Lucas Vance spoke to News Channel 11 Wednesday and said it is as if he vanished from his home after coming in from a long day at work.

“The last two weeks have just been unreal,” Luc’s cousin Brandy Brinkley said. “Every day it just gets harder because we just want to find Luc.”

More than two weeks after the last contact with Vance, his family wants everyone to know they’re not even close to giving up.

“At this point, everything is a possibility in my mind,” Vance’s first cousin Tara Higgins told News Channel 11.

Unicoi County Sheriff Mike Hensley said the 35-year-old business owner was last seen on Oct. 29 at his home on Marbleton Road.

Several of Vance’s family members visited the News Channel 11 station to ask for the public’s help in finding their loved one.

All the family members including cousins, Vance’s parents, and two daughters, were wearing T-shirts labeled “FIND LUC VANCE,” followed by the username to the Facebook page “Bring Luc Vance Home.”

Vance’s two daughters were also present at the WJHL studio, asking for the public’s help in the search for their father.

“Sometimes it’s like it’s not real,” said Addison Vance, 11. “Sometimes you forget about it and then you think of it. And it’s really sad.”

The family says that Vance was spotted on security camera footage entering his home on the night of October 29.

The family has submitted this photo of Vance, which is the last photo taken of him before his disappearance.

The final contact anyone in the family has had with him was a text message that he sent the following forming at 1 a.m. with no indication of a problem.

When he did not show up at Maple Grove Restaurant, which he owns, the family grew concerned.

“He was gone. There’s no trace. No clues. There’s no leads. We have nothing. It’s truly like he just vanished,” Brinkley said. “His cell phone was laying in the floor. But everything – his driver’s license – everything you would take with you that you need. It was all at his house.”

The family says they have been in contact with authorities who ended their search last Saturday, but the family isn’t stopping.

“I think he’s out there, but I don’t think he’s lost,” his daughter Addison said. “I feel like somebody has him. ‘Cause if he was out there he would already have come home because he has a business. I feel like somebody has him.”

The family is determined to get their message out there.

“I would just want to tell him how much we love him, his family just wants him home no matter what. We just really miss him. If he sees this, no questions asked,” Higgins said. “If you see this you know your girls love you and we all miss you.”

Vance’s family asks anyone with information about Luc to call the police. The public can stay up to date with the Facebook page Bring Luc Vance Home by clicking here.

Here are a few photos of Vance submitted by his family that the public can use as a reference: