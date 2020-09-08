Family of former Sullivan County sheriff to receive friends Tuesday evening, funeral service to follow

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Family and friends of former Sullivan County Sheriff Wayne Anderson will remember him and his life spent protecting others on Tuesday.

According to an obituary from Carter Trent Funeral Home in Kingsport, the Anderson’s family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday at Higher Ground Baptist Church.

Anderson was 71 year old and passed away on Saturday, September 5.

A funeral service will take place after the visitation.

On Wednesday at 11 a.m., a graveside service will take place at Oak Hill Memorial Park.