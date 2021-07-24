Family of former state representative killed by drunk driver asks state to deny parole

TENN. (WJHL) — It’s been over seven years since former State Rep. Mike Locke was killed by a drunk driver in June of 2014.

Locke was placing campaign signs along Fort Henry Drive when James Hamm Jr., who was driving impaired, struck and killed him.

Now, Hamm is due for a third parole hearing, but Locke’s family continues to push for justice.

His wife of 36 years created a petition to keep Hamm behind bars.

Debbie Locke confirmed with News Channel 11 the parole hearing is scheduled for August 5.

Locke’s petition has collected thousands of signatures online.