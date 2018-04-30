Family Fun Week: Allie takes us on a day trip to Blowing Rock, N.C.

BLOWING ROCK, N.C. (WJHL)- Monday morning we kicked off Family Fun Week where we will share fun family day trips with you each day.

First we take you to Blowing Rock, North Carolina. It’s about an hour and a half drive from downtown Johnson City. The small, quaint town has a prime location on the Blue Ridge Parkway, backing up to the Pisgah National Forest.

You can start your day in Blowing Rock with a stroll down charming Main Street.

“You can park your car once and just walk everywhere,” Amanda Lugenbell with the Blowing Rock Tourism Development Authority said.

On Main Street you can grab some great food, check out the unique local shops, then saddle up for a step back in time.

“You step off the highway and in a matter of 10 yards you step back into 1920 and I think that’s what surprises people is that this is a neat little secret just tucked away right here in the mountains,” Tim Vines said. Vines owns Vx3 Trail Rides. Seven days a week, Vines leads horse-back rides through the historic Moses Cone Memorial Park.

The park is just three miles away from Main Street. There, the trails are easy, the views are beautiful, and the history is rich.

“I’ve ridden most of the trails in the southeast and putting everything into perspective you can’t beat this,” Vines said.

You can take a horseback ride on over 25 miles of carriage trails Moses Cone built for his wife on their 3,600 acre estate a century ago.

After your trail ride, you can rein in your day on a high note, feel the wind in your hair atop the town’s namesake landmark- The Blowing Rock. If you are not up for hiking, no worries. You can drive most of the way up and walk just a few feet to see the incredible view from the top of The Blowing Rock.

From Main Street to Moses Cone Park to The Blowing Rock, it’s all within just a few miles.

“The ability to spend time downtown and within five minutes be away from everything makes it really special,” Lugenbell said.

No matter what you end up doing during your day, it is easy to end up back on Main Street.

“Once your day is done you’re half a mile from some of the best restaurants in the high country,” Vines said.

Speaking of restaurants, Thursday kicks off a festival called Savor Blowing Rock. It is a celebration of all the food and drink Blowing Rock has to offer.

If your family likes a little more adventure, there are lots of attractions surrounding Blowing Rock where you can get your adrenaline rush like Sky Valley Ziplines and High Gravity Adventures. Some other unique attractions nearby include the Tweetsie Railroad, Mystery Hill, and the Blowing Rock Art and History Museum.

