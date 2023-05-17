KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Community members are invited to Kingsport’s Miracle Field on Friday evening for a Family Fun Night.

A release from Kingsport Parks and Recreation said the event is free and all equipment will be provided. Rounds of both wiffleball and kickball will happen on the Miracle Field.

The specialized field’s flat, rubberized surface makes playing games accessible to people of all abilities, including those with wheelchairs, walkers or prosthetic limbs.

Water will be available for all participants and an all-accessible playground near the field will be open, according to the release.

The free Family Fun Night happens on Friday, May 19 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Kingsport Miracle Field, located at 2021 Brickyard Park Drive.

To find other events and programs offered by Kingsport Parks and Recreation, visit www.kingsportparksandrecreation.org.