GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Factory Adventure, a soon-to-open hub of entertainment for children of all ages, is coming to Greeneville.

The Factory Adventure will be a place for families to bring their children to take part in fun activities. The incoming business at 400 W Church Street will have laser tag, an indoor playground, escape rooms and mini-games.

“We also have a children’s playground area for moms with young kids, and that’s just a place where you can sit down, relax on some couches and be able to watch your kids having a good time,” said Dylan Pruitt, co-owner of The Factory Adventure. “We also have many tabletop games in the center area, we’ve got anything from carpet ball, ping pong, billiards, foosball and much more.”

The project has been in the making for the past six months. Josiah Shelnutt, co-owner of The Factory Adventure, said the inspiration came from more families moving to the area.

“We have a few family-type activities here, but nothing that you can spend a whole day doing,” said Shelnutt. “Providing that for young families, especially all the new families coming in and saving them time to spend together rather than traveling, I think is very important.”

Shelnutt said the business needs volunteers to help assemble construction pieces. Anyone interested in volunteering or learning more about The Adventure Center can reach out to the business’s Facebook page.