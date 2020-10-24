Family, friends say final goodbye to Bristol mother, daughter killed in apparent murder-suicide

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — The service for Kristina and Gabrielle Kennedy was held at Eastern Heights Presbyterian Church and gave family members and friends the opportunity to celebrate the life of two people who had unforgettable positive impacts on their community.

Both Kristina and Gabrielle were found shot to death in their Trammel Road home last Saturday morning.

Also found deceased in the residence was 47-year-old Michael Robinson, Kristina’s estranged husband, police said. He appeared to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. A rifle was found with his body, and it appeared to be the weapon used during this incident.

An investigation remains ongoing by the Bristol, Tennessee Police Department.