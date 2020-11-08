Family, friends celebrate local woman’s 95th birthday

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — In the era of the novel coronavirus pandemic, families and friends have experienced months of social distancing and celebrations that look a little different compared to years’ past.

One Elizabethton woman’s family and friends didn’t want the 95-year-old to miss out on the celebration, so the bunch organized a drive-thru birthday parade.

Family and friends drove by, waving and wishing Pearl a very happy birthday.

From all of us at News Channel 11, happy birthday, Pearl!

