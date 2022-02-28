JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — East Tennessee State University (ETSU) is set to host family-friendly actor and comedian Brian Regan at the Martin Center for the Arts on Thursday, June 9 at 7:30 p.m.

Coming off the heels of his 2021 Netflix comedy special, the “Loudermilk” star has appeared in numerous nationally-recognized shows, like “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”, Chris Rock’s 2014 film “Top Five” and as a guest on Jerry Seinfeld’s “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee”, states the release from ETSU.

However, over the course of Regan’s 30-year career, June’s event will mark Regan’s first live performance at the university.

“Brian is a master of observational comedy who will have everyone rolling in the aisles with his facial expressions and Gumby-like physicality,” said an ETSU official.

Regan will join a long list of artists scheduled to perform at ETSU’s new center this spring — others include Michael Carbonaro (May 8), Jason Bonham (April 11) and Melissa Etheridge (April 27).

For more information on Regan and his shows, visit brianregan.com. For more ticket information, visit ETSUMartinCenter.org or call the Martin Center box office at (423) 439-2787.