SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Construction is set to begin on a Family Dollar-Dollar Tree combo store in Duffield, Virginia around May.

A release from the Scott County Economic Development Authority said the store will be located conveniently next to the Hardee’s at 711 Duff Patt Highway and will span over 10,500 sq. ft.

Along with household essentials, personal care items and seasonal items, the combo store will also offer a grocery section, the release said.

“The County applauds this new retail business for their decision to locate in Duffield, in close proximity to the U.S. 23/58/421 intersection,” said Danny Mann, Chairman of the Scott County Board of Supervisors. “This project will support the local citizens and provide additional revenue.”

Construction on the combo store is expected to begin in late April or early May, according to the release, and will open to the public later this year.

“We are delighted to welcome Family Dollar/Dollar Tree to Duffield,” said Delegate Terry

Kilgore. “We want to thank the companies for their investment and confidence in our

community.”