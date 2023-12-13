NORTON, Va. (WJHL) – Family Crisis Support Services Inc. celebrated the end of a five-year journey Wednesday as the service celebrated the opening of its new facility.

The Family Crisis Resource Center opened on Freedom Boulevard in Norton Wednesday afternoon. Mary Beth Adkins, the executive director for Family Crisis Support Services said the former resource center was found to be structurally unsound, prompting the decision to relocate.

“Our original residence where we provided services to the community for homelessness, victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, trafficking, and those living in poverty was deemed unsafe and had some structural issues, which began the journey of building a new facility,” Adkins said.

Family Crisis Support Services offers help to families and individuals going through a multitude of challenges, and Adkins said that its mission has not changed with a new building.

“We did the work in the building that was falling apart,” Adkins said. “And we have this brand new office, but it doesn’t change who we are and it doesn’t change the services that we provide to the community.”

The new Family Crisis Resource Center will house the organization’s offices and some places for those experiencing homelessness to stay. The resource center is separate from the organization’s safe houses and crisis centers.

Adkins told News Channel 11 that the resource center will address a huge need in the community.

“Domestic violence took a 76% increase and homelessness a 54% increase over a three-year period,” she said.

According to Adkins, Family Crisis Support Services has served more than 313,000 individuals in the area and invested more than $42 million in the community.

Anyone seeking more information on the crisis services offered or who may be in need of assistance can call 276-679-7240 or visit the Family Crisis Support Services website.