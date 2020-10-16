Family celebrates local woman’s 100th birthday with parade

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- A drive-by birthday parade was held at Cornerstone Village Assisted Living Facility in Johnson City this week.
Helen Keys turned 100!
The parade was planned by Helen’s family and the facility.
Happy Birthday, Helen!
