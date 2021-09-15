Family announces funeral arrangements for broadcast legend Tim Cable

Tim and the love of his life – his wife of 23 years Christinia Cable. (Photo: Mark Reynolds)

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Three days after the Tri-Cities lost local broadcast legend Tim Cable, his family announced funeral arrangements.

Cable’s wife, Christinia, revealed that the funeral service will be open to family only, but it will available to watch from a live stream on Thursday at 7 p.m. The link will be provided to that stream at a later time.

The graveside service is scheduled for Friday at 10 a.m. at Roselawn Memorial Gardens on South Roan Street in Johnson City.

Christinia told News Channel 11 the graveside service will be open to anyone who wishes to join because it’s an outdoor event.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Chinquapin Grove Baptist Church by CLICKING HERE.