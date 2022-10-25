JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kim Sheffield lost her husband, 55-year-old Richard Sheffield, when he died in a skydiving accident at the David Crockett vs. Daniel Boone High School Musket Bowl in Jonesborough Friday night.

Kim invited the community to celebrate Richard’s life on Thursday, Oct. 27 at Cornerstone Church located at 120 Cornerstone Drive in Johnson City. The event will take place from 5-6:30 p.m., and a short service will follow. She encouraged friends to dress casually for the event.

The Oct. 21 tragedy occurred as hundreds of fans watched the pre-game celebration of Washington County’s biggest rivalry football games. Richard, who had been parachuting for decades, died in the skydiving accident that made national headlines.

Washington County, Tennessee authorities announced Monday that no suspicious circumstances are believed to have played a part in the incident; however, the exact cause remains unknown at this time pending the results of an autopsy.

Richard was a husband, a father and a grandfather. He left behind his high school sweetheart, Kim, two adult-aged twin sons and their families.