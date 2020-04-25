Family and friends bid farewell to Tri-Cities man leaving for Air Force basic training

PINEY FLATS, Tenn. (WJHL) — Friday night, Austin Ramsey didn’t get the goodbye cookout he had planned with family and friends days before he leaves for San Antonio, Texas.

Instead, loved ones drove by Ramsey’s house with signs hanging out of car windows that read, “We are praying for you, Austin.”

Dozens drove by his Piney Flats home honking car horns and yelling their love and support from the road, and according to Ramsey, that might’ve been just a little more memorable than the average cookout.

“There was no get-together or anything, but getting to see everyone is much needed,” Ramsey said. “It feels pretty good just knowing I have support and all; it’s pretty nice.”

Ramsey will fly to San Antonio Sunday for basic training in the Air Force, where he will work in geographic special intelligence.

