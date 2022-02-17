BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Families of victims are praising a bill in the Tennessee General Assembly that would expand the list of criminal offenses that are ineligible for parole, most of which are violent crimes.

HB 2656 and SB 2248 would eliminate parole for those convicted of 14 types of offense. It is known as a “truth in sentencing” bill because offenders would be required to serve 100 percent of the sentence handed to them by a judge.

Two Sullivan County state legislators are co-sponsors on the bill: Kingsport Rep. Bud Hulsey and Bristol Sen. Jon Lundberg.

The bill would eliminate parole for the following offenses.

Aggravated assault;

Vehicular homicide;

Aggravated vehicular homicide;

Possessing a firearm or antique firearm during commission or attempt to commit a dangerous felony;

Attempted first-degree murder, where the victim suffers serious bodily injury;

Aggravated kidnapping;

Especially aggravated kidnapping;

Aggravated robbery;

Especially aggravated robbery;

Carjacking;

Aggravated burglary;

Especially aggravated burglary;

Aggravated arson; and

The manufacture, delivery, or sale of a controlled substance, where the instant offense is classified as a Class A, B, or C felony and the person has two or more prior convictions for the manufacture, delivery, or sale of a controlled substance classified as a Class A, B, or C felony prior to or at the time of committing the instant offense.

A similar bill targeted at crimes against women and children passed unanimously in the General Assembly last year.

Joan Berry founded Hope for Victims, a non-profit that advocates for crime victims’ rights. Berry’s daughter, Johnia, was murdered in 2004.

Berry called parole hearings traumatizing for families of crime victims. She said the truth in sentencing bill would lift a burden from victims’ families.

“You relive the whole thing again. You feel like you’re begging them to carry out justice,” Berry said. “We want to know that the sentences that have been handed down is what is carried out.”

Sullivan County District Attorney Barry Staubus said he agreed with the bill, and said it simplifies the process for victims by eliminating repeated trips to parole hearings.

“For victims, it will mean that they can get closure. They’ll know what the sentence is, and that’s it,” Staubus said.

Co-sponsor Bud Hulsey said two non-violent crimes are included in the bill: burglary and Class A, B an C drug felonies for individuals with two or more prior convictions. He said they are included in the bill due to the potential for repeat offenses.

The bill eliminates sentencing credits that reduce the number of days spent in prison. Hulsey said these sometimes involve getting two days off their sentence for the price of one.

Prisoners would still be able to earn credits, but it would be used for increased privileges and reduced security classifications instead of sentence reductions.

Hulsey said he has seen the sentencing credits impact the of case James Hamm Jr., the man who killed his legislator colleague Mike Locke in a drunk driving incident in 2014.

“He had 500 and something days of sentencing credits off his sentence,” Hulsey said. “That put in him in line for a parole hearing right away. The family was horrified and they ought to be.”

Hamm was convicted of vehicular homicide in Locke’s death. That offense is included in the no-parole bill.

Berry said if the bill passes, it will make victims and families’ lives much easier.

“We wouldn’t have to worry about going back to parole hearings. That’s not the way that we should have to live our lives,” Berry said.

The truth in sentencing bill passed the House Criminal Justice Subcommittee on Wednesday. It moves to the full committee next week.

