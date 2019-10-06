Families celebrate Katie Beckett law in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Families got the chance to celebrate at Niswonger Children’s Hospital Saturday the passing of the Katie Beckett law.

The waiver went from legislation to law in May.

It aims to help families with disabled children receive health insurance – no matter their income.

Tennessee was the only state in the country not to have this type of program.

Families celebrated alongside local legislators including Representative Matthew Hill and Representative David Hawk who helped make it possible.

“High deductibles and premiums. It’s just going to help bridge the gap for medically necessary things that’s not covered for him through our private insurance,” Parent Mallorie Hatcher said.

The Tennessee Disability Coalition also took part in the celebrations.

“We’re always looking to expand services. This could potentially help us expand services and be able to offer different services to families. It really is designed though to decrease that burden on families and that’s why it’s so important,” Niswonger Children’s Hospital CEO Lisa Carter said.

The law is estimated to help 3,000 Tennessee children. The earliest the state expects families to be able to enroll is next year.