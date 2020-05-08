Families adjusting to life in quarantine: Babb family

TELFORD, Tenn. (WJHL) – Life at home looks different for all of us.

“It’s different, it’s not something I’m used to,” Jason Babb said.

But as this quarantine runs its course, we’re all adjusting together.

“It’s so normal now it’s almost hard to look back to it,” Sarah Babb said.

It was a rocky transition home for the Babb family, too.

“When it all happened it was very scary you didn’t know what was gonna happen you almost felt like the world was coming to an end,” Sarah Babb said.

Dad, Jason Babb, is an accountant.

“We completely changed how we do business in less than probably three or four days,” Jason Babb said.

Mom, Sarah Babb, is a teacher.

“I think about all my students at home and how they’re trying to transition to it and it’s a lot all of a sudden overnight,” Sarah Babb said.

She’s a 4th grade math teacher at Grandview Elementary.

“I have 73 that’s a lot of kids that just dispersed at once,” Sarah Babb said.

She’s also a 24/7 teacher for their two boys.

“Sitting down and completing a task from start to finish just doesn’t happen you start it and stop and you go do something else and you come back and that’s just being a parent,” Sarah Babb said.

Oliver is seven years old; he’s in first grade at Grandview Elementary.

Kent is four years old; he’s just ready to play.

“I put him in the room to play with legos, poor thing,” Sarah Babb said laughingly.

A lot of numbers to digest here, but it’s alright; we have an accountant handy.

“This pandemic happened in the middle of tax season,” Jason Babb said.

Jason Babb set up his office downstairs.

“I’ve even found myself reaching for things that I’ve always known to be in a certain place in my office,” Jason Babb said.

He used to get up from his desk to grab some coffee or chit-chat with coworkers. Here it’s to have a light-saber war or break up a fight.

“I don’t break up fights at work I can’t think of a time that I ever have but I have broken up many fights here during quarantine while I work,” Jason Babb said.

The transition to working at home was tough for him.

“When I was packing my office up I felt like I was let go and it was kinda sad and I get home and put all my stuff out and log back in to my work email and our virtual desktops and I realize no everything’s fine it’s just gonna be a little different for a while,” Jason Babb said.

Sarah can’t get over the precious moments that have been lost.

“I just knew in my gut that I probably wasn’t gonna get to see my kids again, my students, sorry… I was afraid that I wasn’t gonna get to see them again,” Sarah Babb said.

But she’s not alone, she has her first graders to go to school with.

“Oliver’s stuff came in and we just kinda started having school here and just kinda went from there,” Sarah Babb said.

Every school has its distractions.

“With him I have to get him done first thing in the morning because if I don’t I’ve lost him the rest of the day,” Sarah Babb said.

In fact, since both parents work with number, they have the distractions down to an exact count.

“I hear four words probably 10-15 times a day from my boys: “hey dad can we,” and then fill in the blank after that, hey dad can we play basketball, hey dad can we play lincoln logs,” Jason Babb said.

For the Babb family, like many others, the quarantine equation is a tough one to solve.

“We’ve had our the boys arguing so much that I just think I could scream and thinking how are we gonna do this,” Sarah Babb said.

But it all seems to add up, and with positivity, they’re finding the solutions.

“We’re blessed that we still have our jobs and that we have something to be doing, we’re here together and that honestly has been a blessing to get to be together as a family,” Sarah Babb said.

