Families showed up for a day of spooky fun at the Carver Recreation Center

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Carver Recreational Center held a family-friendly Halloween event Saturday.

People were able to play carnival games, jump on and slide down inflatables and dress up in Halloween costumes.

Program Coordinator of Carver Recreation Center Tamara Foster said, “We’ve been in a pandemic and a lot of kids haven’t been able to just get out and enjoy theirselves. As we have this tonight, we also want to not only celebrate Halloween, we want to make it for the community and everybody just to get together, and talk, and have a good time.”

Admission to the event was only one dollar and kids under 18 who wore costumes were admitted to the event free of charge.