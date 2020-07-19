FAM food truck named 2nd annual Tasty Buds Throwdown champs

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Five local food trucks took it to the street in downtown Kingsport on Saturday to compete in a tasty buds throwdown to see who whipped together the best meal.

People who attended the Iron-Chef-styled competition hosted by High Voltage Kingsport received a taste from each of the five trucks that were located throughout downtown and voted for their favorite.

Each of the five food truck competitors — BITE!, FAM, Mae Malee’s, Me&K’s, and Opie’s Pizza Wagon— created a dish with this year’s secret ingredient: bacon.

The trucks were spread out throughout downtown to promote social distancing among attendees, and each attendee received a passport with each truck’s location.

News Channel 11 spoke with FAM’s operator, Kort Boring, who said that although today’s event was technically a competition, he liked seeing how it brought the food truck scene together for a day of tasty food and fun.

“It’s a really cool, tight-knit community, and we try to be part of any kind of food truck events,” Boring said. “We’re kind of like a little family — all the food trucks and stuff — so, we try to get together as much as we can.”

Saturday’s event launched at noon, and the winner was announced at 8 p.m., naming FAM as the official 2020 Tasty Buds Throwdown champs, and FAM tied with Opie’s Pizza Wagon among the fans’ votes.