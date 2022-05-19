JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — City officials announced on May 13 that Spring Street from Tipton Street to State of Franklin Road would be closed to drivers and pedestrians for several days as crews worked to repair a building.

A week later, a spokesperson with the City of Johnson City revealed the repairs were conducted after a public works employee found bricks in the street and on the sidewalk. Since the announcement, the single lane on State of Franklin and the section of Spring Street have reopened to drivers.

The sidewalk, however, remains closed.

“The owners took steps to protect the public street and to maintain a closed sidewalk over the weekend,” the spokesperson stated. “A contractor has been contacted and is evaluating the wall to determine the repairs that need to be made.”

No injuries were ever reported, city officials stated.