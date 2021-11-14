Fallen officer’s body to be escorted home to Big Stone Gap

WISE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – An Escort Tribute honoring fallen Big Stone Gap police officer Michael Chandler will take place on Monday, Nov. 15, according to a release from the Wise County, Va. Sheriff’s Office.

The release states that first responders including law enforcement, fire and EMS will escort Chandler’s body from the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke to Big Stone Gap and that the procession is expected to start at noon.

The procession will travel on Interstate 81 Southbound, Route 19, 58 West through Coeburn, the City of Norton, Va., and 23 South according to the release.

Leading the pack will be Wise County Deputy Natasha Smith Chandler, Michael Chandler’s wife. Natasha says that she wants anyone who can come out and pay tribute along the way.

First responders are encouraged to join in the procession and will be stationed at bridge overpasses along the way.

The release concludes by asking that you continue to keep officer Chandler’s friends a family in your prayers during this challenging time.