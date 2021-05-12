Fallen Officer Memorial Service: SCSO to honor those who have fallen in line of duty

BOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Sullivan’s County Sheriff’s Office announced it will honor those in blue who have fallen in the line of duty.

This marks one of several in the Tri-Cities region during the ongoing National Police Week (May 9-12).

The Fallen Officer Memorial Service on Wednesday night will be in front of the sheriff’s office at 140 Blountville Bypass at 6 p.m. and is dedicated to those who gave all.

Community members are invited to attend to show support for the families and colleagues of the fallen.

Eleven SCSO have died on duty.

The most recent SCSO to have died was Sgt. Steve Hinkle in 2019 while conducting a welfare check.