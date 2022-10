ROAN MOUNTAIN, Tenn. (WJHL) – Fall is officially here and so are all the events celebrating arguably the most beautiful season of the year.

The Fall-O-Dendron fest is Saturday, Oct. 8 at Roan Mountain State Park from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tom Niziol sat down with our Good Morning Tri-Cities team to talk more about the event.