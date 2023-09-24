JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Longstanding fall attraction Fender’s Farm celebrated its season opening this weekend.

News Channel 11 spoke with owner Carroll Fender, who has run the farm with his wife since 1982. He said they’re excited that the season has begun, and they have a lot in store for visitors this year.

“Pick your own pumpkin is a big hit here,” he said. “And we have slides and swings, hayrides, pumpkin train ride, cow train ride, animal barn.” He said a new feature this year is a gaga ball pit, where participants slap a ball and try to hit their opponents below the knees.

Fender said among the fan-favorite activities on the farm is pumpkin and flower-picking, where visitors can purchase a vase and fill it full with as many flowers as they can fit. Fender told News Channel 11 that the flowers are currently in full bloom.

“Our sunflowers and zinnias are in full bloom right now,” he said. “You can come and enjoy that, or you can purchase a vase and stuff all you can get in the vase to take home with you … We have almost any kind of a pumpkin that you might want, from $1.50 up to twenty bucks.”

Fender’s Farm is located on Highway 107 in Jonesborough and is now in full swing for the season.